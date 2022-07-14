Vancouver Island hockey player traded on busy day for NHL transactions

Dylan Coghlan, an NHL player from Nanaimo, shown at a Nanaimo NightOwls exhibition game last week at Serauxmen Stadium. (News Bulletin file photo)

An NHL player from Nanaimo was on the move as part of a busy day to start the league’s free-agent-signing period.

On Wednesday, July 13, defenceman Dylan Coghlan was traded along with forward Max Pacioretty from the Vegas Golden Knights to the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for future considerations.

Coghlan, 24, scored three goals and added 10 assists in 59 games last season with the Golden Nights. The 6-foot-2, 229 pounder has played 88 career NHL games.

“Dylan is a young, right-shot defenceman who fits our system well. We like his ability to take away time and space and play fast defensively,” said Don Waddell, Hurricanes general manager, in a press release.

While Coghlan is leaving the Golden Knights, another player with a Nanaimo connection arrives at that organization.

Vegas signed forward Sheldon Rempal, former star scorer with the Nanaimo Clippers, to a two-year, two-way contract. Rempal led the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks in scoring last season with 69 points – 33 goals and 36 assists – in 55 games. The 30-year-old 5-foot-10, 165 pounder has 11 career NHL games on his resumé.

READ ALSO: Giroux goes to Senators, Campbell joins Oilers, Mikheyev to Canucks as NHL free agency opens

READ ALSO: Hockey player from Nanaimo scores his first NHL goal as part of hat-trick performance

READ ALSO: Former Nanaimo Clippers star signs with Vancouver Canucks organization



editor@nanaimobulletin.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter