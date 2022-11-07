Rowing Canada is continuing plans to make Quamichan Lake its home base. (File photo)

Vancouver Island lake set to host its first national rowing championship

Quamichan Lake near Duncan to host Canada’s rowing nationals this week

The best of the best Canadian rowers will converge on Vancouver Island this week.

The 2022 National Rowing Championships are being held on Cowichan’s Quamichan Lake, soon home to Rowing Canada’s national training centre, from Nov. 10 to 13.

It’s the first time that Quamichan Lake will be used for such an event. The lake will see singles and pairs races over a 2,000m course.

According to Rowing Canada, the organization is partnering with Maple Bay Rowing Club to deliver the regatta that will “strengthen rowing’s connection with the Quamichan community” and provide rowers from across the country with insight into the training environment of Canada’s elite rowers.

The local rowing community is thrilled with the development.

“The announcement of the 2022 location for the National Rowing Championships is exciting news for the rowing community in the Cowichan Valley,” said Susan McDonald, regatta chair and president of Maple Bay Rowing Club. “We are looking forward to jointly planning this prestigious national event with RCA and welcoming high performance athletes and coaches from across Canada to the North Cowichan area.”

RELATED: Rowing community on Vancouver Island welcomes restart funding

RELATED: Olympic legacy continues for Mill Bay’s Brentwood College

cowichan valley Rowing

