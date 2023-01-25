Vancouver Island teens making waves in the international waterskiing world

Two Shawnigan Lake teens spent 2022 bringing home waterskiing medals from just about every competition you can think of. Whether it was provincial, national or international events, their training and hard work with Shawnigan Lake’s Victoria Aqua Ski Club paid off.

Before Jake Chambers and Jaret Goulah begin looking to new challenges in 2023, it is worth taking stock of their accomplishments in 2022, beginning with their latest wins.

In December Chambers and Goulah traveled to San Bernardo, Chile to compete at the Pan American Waterski Championships.

The Championships are held every two years with an Under 17 age division and an Under 14 age division. Participating countries included Canada, the U.S., Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Columbia, Brazil, and Peru.

The 2022 competition was held Nov. 29 to Dec. 1, with Chambers representing Canada on the U17 team, and Jaret Goulah representing Canada on the U14 team.

While each athlete vied for individual medals in each discipline, as well as an overall medal, each country was competing for an overall team medal, based on points awarded for three events in Slalom, Trick and Jump.

The U17 Canadian team won gold with Chambers contributing to his team’s points by winning a silver medal in the Trick event.

Goulah won the Bronze medal in the Jump event, which contributed to the team’s overall score, and helping to earn a silver medal for the U14 Canadian Team.

“Jake and Jaret’s success in Chile came as no surprise as both boys had a habit of podium finishes this summer,” said a news release from the club. “Jake spent the season winning gold in slalom and bronze overall at the Canadian Open; gold in Trick at Canadian Nationals; and a silver medal overall at Canadian Nationals for all three ski events.”

Chambers also got invited to the Red Bull Pro Am three-event competition at Predator Bay.

“And there is no rest for him as he heads back to Chile in January for the World Junior Waterskiing Competition. Jake will be representing Canada in all three events and we will be cheering for him,” said the release.

Meanwhile, Jaret earned himself a gold medal in Jump at Nationals, Westerns, and Provincials. Jaret was also invited to compete at the Canadian Junior Open, an invitation only event, where he competed against the older U17 boys and won a bronze medal.

Goulah also set a new Canadian record in the Jump event this summer with a 135-foot jump that ranked him No. 3 in the world in U14.

“Not bad for two local boys, both proud members of the Vancouver Aqua Ski Club of Shawnigan Lake,” said the release.

The VASC is the oldest water ski club in Canada.

RELATED: Island twins testing warm waters of Florida for world water ski competition

cowichan valley

Jake Chambers (Submitted)

Jake Chambers (Submitted)