Victoria Grizzlies defeat Powell River Kings 6-4 Friday

Victoria now sits 16th overal in the BCHL as they get set for Saturday’s matchup against Wenatchee

Victoria Grizzlies right winger Matthew Wood bears down on Powell River Kings defenceman Dylan Finlay Friday night at the Q Centre. (Photo Courtesy of Victoria Grizzlies/Twitter)

The Victoria Grizzlies added a second consecutive win to their record Friday night when they took down the Powell River Kings 6-4 in front of a home crowd of 1,393 at the Q Centre.

It was a big night for three Grizzlies in particular, with Michael Adamek, Ollie Josephson and Eli Barnett each earning their first goal of the B.C. Hockey League season.

All three earned their spot on the score sheet in a goal-filled first period, with defenceman Adamek slipping one past Kings netminder Thomas Wardle at the 2:41 mark thanks to the help of Tim Him and Desmond Arthurs.

Pacific Coast Academy U15 call-up Josephson widened the lead just one minute later, with Barnett adding a third at the 3:55 mark.

Despite being down by three, the Kings managed to get on the score sheet with an unassisted empty-net goal credited to Kaleb Nelson at the five-minute mark. Grizzlies right-winger Jackson Morehouse earned the final goal of the period, restoring his team’s three-point lead heading into the intermission.

After the rapid-fire scoring of the opening period, the second saw only a single goal near the end of play, when Dylan Finlay of the Kings got the puck past Grizzlies goalie Kyle Kelsey.

Five minutes into the third, Morehouse earned his second of the game, restoring Victoria’s three-point lead once again.

But Powell River was not going to let the game be taken from them so easily. Nathan Small scored with Nolan Krogfoss and Casey Aman assisting at the 8:12 mark, with teammate Anthony Lucarelli bringing the score to within one on a power play after Grizzlies centre Michael Hoekstra got two for tripping.

With less than four minutes left in the game, the Grizzlies added one last goal for good measure, with Jack Gorton earning credit.

Friday’s win puts the Grizzlies 16th overall in the league, with 1o wins to six losses and 16 points.

The team won’t have much time to rest however, as they get set to host the Wenatchee Wild Saturday night, 7 p.m. at the Q Centre.

