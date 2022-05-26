Victoria HarbourCats baseball season includes inaugural BC Cup competition

After more than 1,000 days, HarbourCats open regular season at home May 31 at RAP

Victoria HarbourCats mascot Harvey strikes a pose before a game at Royal Athletic Park. The HarbourCats open their 2022 West Coast league season at home May 31. (Black Press Media file photo)

Victoria’s HarbourCats begin a new baseball season next week, with a competition within West Coast League play seeing them pitching for both team triumph and mayoral bragging rights across the province.

The inaugural BC Cup will be presented to the B.C. team – the expansion Nanaimo NightOwls and Kamloops NorthPaws plus the Kelowna Falcons are the others – winning the most WCL head-to-head games during the 2022 regular season. Mayors in these cities are not taking the challenge lightly, as the winning team earns the right to have the cup find a home in their mayor’s office.

“After a hiatus from the pandemic, our residents are keen to get out and cheer on their home teams,” said Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps. “The establishment of the BC Cup will create a BC-wide buzz and some friendly competition between the B.C. WCL teams and between us mayors. Good luck to Kamloops, Kelowna and Nanaimo as they take on the formidable Victoria HarbourCats.”

A total of 18 games are on the schedule between the four B.C. teams.

The HarbourCats begin their 2022 campaign at home against the Port Angeles Lefties on Tuesday, May 31 at 6:35 p.m. A full house is expected at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park for that game, which marks a celebratory return to baseball after a break of 1,017 days following the cancellation of the past two seasons.

Tickets for all HarbourCats games can be purchased online at harbourcats.com/tickets or by calling 778-265-0327. Tickets and HarbourCats merchandise can be bought at the team office at 101-1814 Vancouver St. between 9:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

