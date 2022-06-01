The Victoria HarbourCats won their home opener against Port Angeles on May 30. (Courtesy of Christian J. Stewart)

Victoria HarbourCats dive back into the diamond after 2 cancelled seasons

Victoria beat Port Angeles 6-2 in the season opener

A Salish Sea-separated matchup had the sound of baseball belting through the North Park neighbourhood once again as the Victoria HarbourCats made their return after two seasons struck out by the pandemic.

The Victoria HarbourCats took a 6-2 win over the Port Angeles Lefties in the long-awaited homecoming at Royal Athletic Park on Tuesday night.

A five-run bottom of the fifth propelled the HarbourCats to the opening-night win. Even though nine batters came to the plate for the home team that inning, only one registered a hit in the offensive outburst.

Speed on the basepaths also helped Victoria in their first game in 1,017 days as the HarbourCats stole 10 bags on the Lefties.

A crowd of just over 2,000 took in the 2022 season starter.

The HarbourCats and Lefties are back at Royal Athletic Park for game two of the three-game series on Wednesday.

