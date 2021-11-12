Victoria HarbourCats release 2022 schedule after COVID-19 spikes two seasons

The team will play its first game back at Wilson’s Group Stadium on May 31, 2022

The Victoria HarbourCats are looking forward to returning to regular season play in 2022 after COVID-19 cancelled two seasons. (Photo courtesy of Christian J. Stewart)

The Victoria HarbourCats released the 2022 schedule after going 0-2 on summer baseball during the pandemic.

The HarbourCats are anticipating a return to play in 2022 that will include 34 home games after Canadian West Coast League (WCL) teams lost two seasons of ball to COVID-19.

The first WCL game back at Wilson’s Group Stadium at Royal Athletic Park will be against the HarbourCats’ cross-sea rival, the Port Angeles Lefties, on May 31, 2022.

“People have told us how much they have missed our games, the fun we bring to the community,” said Christian Stewart, assistant general manager. “They want to see Harvey, meet our new players, see head coach Todd Haney and the coaching staff. They want a hot dog and a beverage and to sing Sweet Caroline with thousands of others.

“We want that too. We have a lot of ideas and energy to unleash.”

READ: No at-bats for Victoria HarbourCats, Nanaimo NightOwls this season due to COVID-19

There will be some unfamiliar jerseys in the away dugout at Wilson’s Group Stadium when baseball returns as the HarbourCats will welcome expansion teams including the Nanaimo NightOwls, Kamloops Northpaws and Edmonton Riverhawks.

“The biggest thing this schedule reminds us of is how appreciative we are of our season members and corporate partners who have stayed with us through this – each and every one,” said Stewart. “We all knew the situation, and the work to keep the faith and be ready for a return to play.”

Single-game tickets aren’t on sale yet, but season ticket packages can be purchased at harbourcats.com/season-tickets.

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria HarbourCats