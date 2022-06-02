Victoria pair lose PGA of BC Tournament of Champions playoff in Nanaimo

Victoria Golf Club pro Lindsay Bernakevitch tees off during the PGA of B.C. Tournament of Champions on Monday at Nanaimo Golf Club. He and partner Peter Jawl (centre) tied for top spot with a 68, but lost in a playoff to Point Grey Golf and Country Club’s Dave Zibrik and Jeff Dagg. (Courtesy PGA of B.C.) PGA of B.C. Tournament of Champions winners, Point Grey Golf and Country Club professional Dave Zibrik and amateur Jeff Dagg, hoisted the cup after winning a playoff on the third hole against Victoria Golf Club’s Lindsay Bernakevitch and Peter Jawl on Monday at the Nanaimo Golf Club. (Courtesy PGA of B.C.) Victoria Golf Club member Peter Jawl watches his tee shot during the PGA of B.C. Tournament of Champions in Nanaimo. He and partner, VGC pro Lindsay Bernakevitch, lost the title on the third playoff hole on Monday (May 30) (Courtesy PGA of B.C.)

Victoria Golf Club professional Lindsay Bernakevitch and amateur teammate Peter Jawl combined to birdie the final three holes and force a playoff at the PGA of B.C. Tournament of Champions in Nanaimo on Monday.

Their bogey-free streak came to an end on the third playoff hole against Point Grey Golf and Country Club’s head pro Dave Zibrik and amateur Jeff Dagg, who parred to grab victory in the best-ball, alternate-shot format event and successfully defend their title.

Both teams shot 4-under 68 over 18 holes in varied weather conditions to lead the field of 35 teams at the Nanaimo Golf Club on May 30. Each parred the first two playoff holes, but Zibrik and Dagg’s par on the third extra hole was enough to give them the win. Zibrik earned $1,000 for his day’s work while Dagg was awarded a new set of Ping i525 irons.

Bernakevitch, who won this event in 2015 and 2017, collected $850 and Jawl took home a Ping G425 Max driver.

“It feels great to repeat as champions. This is such a fun event to be able to come play and Jeff is such a good player,” Zibrik said in a release. “The golf course was exceptional and we are happy we played well enough for the win.”

The champs had almost as strong a finish in regulation play as the VGC pair, carding three birdies on their final five holes to maintain a share of the lead.

Royal Colwood’s Richard Chlopan and Kevin Carrigan were part of a four-way tie for third place at 2-under 70 with teams from Fairview Mountain (Oliver), Shaughnessy (Vancouver) and Chilliwack. Chlopan and the other pros took home $556 each while Carrigan and the amateurs picked from the Ping prize table.

Other Island teams finishing in the prize money included Highland Pacific’s Jeff Palmer and Lyle Beckman, who tied for seventh with two other teams at 71; Gorge Vale’s Michael Heenan and Jarred Callbeck, in a three-way tie for 10th at 72, and Cowichan’s Norm Jackson and Blair Sturrock, and Ardmore’s Axle Riley and Dave Buchanan, part of a five-way tie for 17th at 74.

The tournament format sees PGA of BC member head professionals, executive and teaching pros from around the province pair up with a club champion or other designated amateur from their club.

