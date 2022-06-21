Sydney Payne competed with the Canadian team at World Cup 2 in Poland between June 16 and 19. (Kevin Light Photography/Courtesy Rowing Canada)

Sydney Payne competed with the Canadian team at World Cup 2 in Poland between June 16 and 19. (Kevin Light Photography/Courtesy Rowing Canada)

Victoria rowers part of Canadian finalists at rowing World Cup

UVic alumna Kirsten Edwards and Victoria-born Sydney Payne placed 6th with their crew

An Islander and a University of Victoria alumna took to the water in the rowing World Cup 2 in Poznan, Poland.

Canadians were competing in the competition for the first time in three years and managed four top-six finishes in Poland between June 16 and 19.

UVic alumna Kirsten Edwards and Victoria-born Sydney Payne competed as part of the women’s four CAN1 crew, along with Jessica Sevick and Avalon Wasteneys, and managed a sixth-place finish in their A final.

“It felt so great to get back on the starting line with the team,” said Payne. “We learned a lot over the weekend and are excited for our next opportunity in Lucerne. It’s always fun to get to race different boat classes.”

Canada’s squad will next race at World Cup 3 in Lucerne, Switzerland, from July 8 to 10.

