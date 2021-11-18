Oct. 13, 2021 - Victoria Royals #34 Igor Zborovskiy dumps Kamloops Blazers #7 Kaden Hammel as they fight for the puck along the boards during first period action at the Save-On-Foods memorial Centre. Don Denton photo

Victoria Royals’ Friday game in Kamloops postponed

Highway closures resulting from Monday’s storm cause game to be rescheduled for February

The impacts of Monday’s rainstorm have caused the Western Hockey League to reschedule the Victoria Royals’ Friday game against Kamloops.

The Royals were set to play the Blazers in Kamloops on Nov. 19, but highway closures in the Lower Mainland and Southern Interior have caused the matchup to be postponed until next February.

As of Wednesday night, no other WHL regular-season games are impacted by the closures.

