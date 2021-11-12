Victoria Royals left-winger Bailey Peach during a game Oct. 29. (Courtesy Victoria Royals)

Victoria Royals games postponed after opposing players contract COVID-19

Two positive cases on Spokane Chiefs roster delaying Nov. 12, 13 games

Victoria Royals games have been postponed for this weekend after two players on the opposing team tested positive for COVID-19.

The Royals were scheduled to play the Spokane Chiefs Nov. 12 and 13 for their first time since the 2019-20 season. But with two Chiefs players testing positive, Western Hockey League rules require the team to pause all team activities, including on and off ice practices and games.

Fans who have tickets for the games are asked to hold onto them until the rescheduled dates are announced, at which point ticket exchanges will be offered.

All WHL players and personnel who come in contact with players are required to be vaccinated, as per a mandate the league announced in August. It officially came into effect when the season started Oct. 1.

The Royals will be back in action in Kamloops and Vancouver next weekend, playing the Blazers on Nov. 19 and Giants on Nov. 20. The team’s next home game is set for Nov. 26 against U.S. Division rival, the Everett Silvertips, for the Hockey for Hospitals and Front Line Workers Appreciation Night.

