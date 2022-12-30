Victoria Royals trade netminder Logan Cunningham for 2025 draft pick

The Victoria Royal’s newly acquired netminder Braden Holt, 19, played a key role in the team’s victory over the Vancouver Giants, stopping all 35 shots against him in his debut game Wednesday. He is expected to be the starting goaltender in Victoria tonight. (Courtesy of Victoria Royals/Twitter)

The Victoria Royals have traded goaltender Logan Cunningham to the Edmonton Oil Kings in exchange for a fifth-round draft pick in the 2025 season.

Cunningham joined the Royals early this season and made 11 appearances in net with a .821 save percentage and 5.35 goals against average. The 17-year-old was selected 150th overall in the seventh round of the 2020 WHL draft.

The Royals are also getting set for their third matchup this week against mainland rivals the Vancouver Giants Friday (Dec. 30) night.

The game will be their first of the week at home, and comes after the teams traded victories, with Vancouver coming away with a 3-2 win on Tuesday and Victoria earning a 3-0 shutout victory the day after.

The Royals new netminder Braden Holt, 19, played a key role in the team’s victory, stopping all 35 shots against him in his debut game Wednesday. He is expected to be the starting goaltender in Victoria tonight.

Holt, acquired earlier in December, has spent the past four seasons in Everett, WA. with the Silvertips, appearing in over 75 games and amassing a career record of 42-22-3-2 for the club since making his debut during the 2019-2020 season.

Tonight’s game will celebrate Trades Night at the Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre, with fans encouraged to bring their resumes to the game as Milestone Equipment Contracting, Rental Zip, GETS Energy, Coastal Heat Pumps and the Vancouver Island Construction Association and more will be in attendance for networking opportunities.

The puck is set to drop at 7:05 p.m., and tickets are available at selectyourtickets.com.

