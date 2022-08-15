Victoria Shamrocks look to next season after weekend losses in WLA semifinal

The Victoria Shamrocks’ hopes of repeating as Western Lacrosse Association champions were snuffed out Sunday (Aug. 14) in front of a home crowd at The Q Centre in Colwood.
Facing a must-win situation in game 6 of their semifinal against the Langley Thunder, the Shamrocks lost a hard-fought 15-10 decision and the series four games to two.
The loss ended the ‘Rocks chances of winning back-to-back titles – their previous championship win came in 2019, the last time a WLA season was played. The Thunder had taken a 3-2 series lead with a 10-8 win on home floor Saturday night.
This team… what we can we say? Played their ar$$es off to the bitter sweet end. Proud to have had each one of these guys wear the jersey and bleed green. Thank you, boys 💚☘️🥍 #Shamrocks2022 pic.twitter.com/lMckdYXcHz
While the Thunder trailed for only 2:13 of the game, after Jacob Ruest scored his first of three goals for the Shamrocks in the opening frame, Victoria kept it close throughout.
The Shamrocks started strong, firing 26 shots at Thunder goalie and eventual first star Frank Scigliano in the first period. The visitors quickly responded to Ruest’s opener with goals from Noah Armitage and Keegan Bell 88 seconds apart to take a 2-1 lead.
In a statement, the Shamrocks management said they would “forever be proud to have the best fans in the WLA.” The players raised their sticks to salute those among the 1,528 fans in attendance who remained after the game, who gave them a standing ovation in turn.
