Victoria Shamrocks start new season with countdown to 25,000th goal

Fans will have a chance to win prizes by guessing which player will score the landmark goal

As the Victoria Shamrocks kick off their season Friday, they are starting a countdown to an impressive milestone: 25,000 goals.

Since the organization started in 1950, the team has scored a total of 24,958 goals, putting them on track to reach that milestone this season.

Partnering with former Shamrock Lewis Ratcliff and the Ratcliff Group, the team is launching a contest where fans can enter for a chance to win a Chromebook and a Shamrocks prize pack.

The team kicks off the season with a home opener against the New Westminster Salmonbellies at The Q Centre. Tickets for the 8 p.m. game and others throughout the season are available online, or in-person Tuesdays and Fridays from noon to 5 p.m.

Each contestant gets one entry per week where they choose which player they think will score the 25,000th goal. More information on the contest can be found at victoriashamrocks.com under the “fan zone” tab.

