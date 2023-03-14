Victoria sports club staging free funeral contest during summer game

Attending the game on July 30 means you get a chance at this prize

Forget bobbleheads, one Victoria sports team is offering a chance at a free funeral if you attend one of their summer games.

The Victoria HarbourCats are giving away an “end-of-life package” that includes the basics of a funeral.

“Yes, you must be in attendance – and fully alive – to win,” says a news release about the July 30 afternoon game against the Kelowna Falcons. “Everyone in attendance can enter to win a prize that also includes a will package and insurance review.”

H.W. Wallace Cremation and Burial Centre provides a simple cremation package that includes cremation, casket, urn, transfers, and death certificate, along with a celebration of life and reception venue – a value of more than $4,000.

Mary S. McManus, a barrister/solicitor with Stevenson Doell Law Corporation, provides a will, power of attorney and advanced directive for health care, worth $950 (excluding taxes and disbursements).

Mike Reilly of Gaining Altitude Financial provides a retirement, insurance and critical illness assessment package that will get you to your destination despite life’s turbulence.

“This is a tongue-in-cheek way of bringing more awareness to the importance of having your affairs in order, and if we can do that through a HarbourCats game, that’s great,” said Jim Swanson of the HarbourCats, in a statement.

“My family has dealt with a lot of loss the last five years, so the needs here really hit home. The easier we can make it for our loved ones, the better it is. I’m very thankful for these companies being involved and helping educate people through this special day at Wilson’s Group Stadium at RAP. The day is coming for us all, we’re trying to bring a little bit of levity to that fact of life, and bring awareness.”

The HarbourCats celebrate their 10th Anniversary in 2023. Single-game tickets for that game and all 31 HarbourCats home games in 2023 are now on sale and can be purchased online at harbourcats.com/tickets. They can also be purchased at the HarbourCats office at 101-1814 Vancouver Street, or at the Select Your Tickets box office at Save-on-Foods Memorial Centre. Fans can also call 778-265-0327 to order over the phone.

