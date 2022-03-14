Vikes rugby men find win column in a big way on home turf in Saanich

UVic’s Ethan Hager leaps to corral the ball in action against Westshore RFC at Wallace Field on March 12. (Photo courtesy University of Victoria varsity athletics)

The University of Victoria men’s rugby team scored 50 unanswered points as they romped to their first win of the B.C. Premier League spring season, 60-5 over Westshore Rugby Football Club.

The March 12 match at Saanich’s Wallace Field started quickly for Vikes, who saw wing Ethan Hager score two tries in the first 10 minutes to give the home side a 10-0 lead. After Westshore cut the lead in half 15 minutes later with a try of their own, Hager went over for another try and kicked the game’s first convert in the final minute of the half, bringing the score to 17-5 by the break.

Tries from Paton Gibson, Owen Kokan and Christopher Gamage and Nicholas Carson, convert kicks from Ethan Smith and Lucas Okano and back-to-back tries from Denver Fatt rounded the Vikes score up to 60.

The win evened off the Vikes’ Premier League record to 1-1 and followed up a season-opening 43-15 loss to Castaway Wanderers. The 60-point output was the Vikes’ highest since their 72-0 shutout of Dalhousie at the Canadian University Men’s Rugby Championship last fall.

The next match for the Vikes sees them host mainland rival University of British Columbia at Wallace Field on Saturday, March 19 at 2:30 p.m.

