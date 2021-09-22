West Shore’s Pacific FC looks to advance to CPL semis with game vs. Cavalry FC

Following their most important win in the soccer franchise’s history last month, top-ranked Pacific FC opens the Canadian Championship playoffs Wednesday in Calgary. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)

Following their most important win in franchise history last month, Pacific FC looks to advance in the Canadian Championship during a battle of the Canadian Premier League’s best on Wednesday night.

The Langford-based Pacific will take on home team Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship quarterfinals at ATCO Field in Calgary. The 13-team CanChamp tournament’s winner gets to raise the Voyageurs Cup and earns a spot in the 2022 Scotiabank CONCACAF Champions League.

PFC took down Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps 4-3 in late August to secure their quarterfinal spot. Cavalry’s path to the quarters also went through the Caps. They earned a berth by beating Vancouver in the 2019 Canadian Championship semifinals.

Pacific has two wins, a draw and a loss in four matches against the Calgary side this CPL season. The two sit 1-2 atop the CPL standings, with PFC currently four points ahead of Cavalry.

“This is a brewing rivalry in a very positive way for the league, with both teams at the top of the table chasing each other,” PFC coach Pa-Modou Kah said Tuesday. “Two teams that are playing off because they have knocked out the Whitecaps is a beautiful thing and shows how the league is growing.”

The winner of Wednesday’s quarterfinal will face the victor between Toronto FC and York United in the Championship semifinals later this month. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. and the match can be viewed through a OneSoccer (onesoccer.ca) subscription or on a free channel for Telus Optik customers.

