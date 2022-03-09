Teams from Greater Victoria face off in a snake in the grass format at the Carnarvon Park croquet court on March 5. (Courtesy Oak Bay Lawn Bowling Club)

Wicked case of wickets hits Oak Bay park for interclub croquet tournament

Wickets filled the bowling greens at Carnarvon Park for Greater Victoria’s first inter-club croquet tournament – at least in recent history.

With preliminary play last weekend, the final brackets determine a winner Saturday (March 12).

The Oak Bay Lawn Bowling and Croquet Club hosted the first round March 5, featuring 16 teams from the Victoria club based in Beacon Hill Park, Canadian Pacific club on Belleville Street and the Quimpers, a group that plays in parks across Greater Victoria.

David Anderson, first vice-president of the host club, said it was a great opportunity to meet and engage with croquet players from around the region.

“It’s a growing sport and it’s good for Oak Bay or any club, because it adds members and it’s not so demanding on the body as sometimes lawn bowling can be,” he said.

The 16 teams faced off in a snake-in-the-grass format, a simplified version of golf croquet on a six-wicket court.

Weather permitting, eight teams face off for the final rounds March 12 starting mid-morning at Carnarvon Park and wrapping by mid-afternoon.

Spectators are welcome.

Oak Bay Lawn Bowling and Croquet Club is more than its greens. The club at 2190 Harlow Dr. offers short-mat bowling, afternoons of mah jong, bridge and canasta, Friday afternoon scrabble and Sunday and Wednesday darts play. Visit bowlsoakbay.ca for a full schedule.

