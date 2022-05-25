Wonder Women event draws Canadian legends

Sooke fighters and a pair of pioneers in the ring took centre stage at the West Coast Wonder Women boxing tournament.

More than 75 women competed in about 70 bouts at the event on May 20-22 at the Sooke Community Hall.

International competitors from San Miguel de Allende and Guanajuato in Mexico and California, Oregon and Washington State joined fighters from B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Nova Scotia for the WCWW Battle for Top Spot, the only all-female tournament in North America.

Tournament founder Ellen Connor said some of the highlights at the tournament included Sooke boxers Kris Snelling competing at 50 years of age in the masters class, Tia Nunn at super heavyweight, and 14-year-old Scarlett Snyder at 77 kg.

“That’s a tough weight to match at her age,” Conner said.

A ceremony on Saturday night honoured Therese Robitaille from Edmonton and Jenny Reid from Victoria, who took part in the first sanctioned amateur female boxing match in Sidney, Nova Scotia, on July 31, 1991.

“These two pioneers of female boxing came together to be honoured 31 years later,” said Connor, who founded the WCWW in 2018.

