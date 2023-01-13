Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria returns to the B.C. capital Jan. 20 to Feb. 5, featuring more than 40 restaurants and 11 hotels.

Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria brings delicious deals to the B.C. capital

Featuring over 40 restaurants, the program gives restaurants a chance to shine

Foodies are in for a treat when Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria returns to the B.C. capital this month.

The culinary program runs from Jan. 20 through Feb. 5, featuring more than 40 restaurants and 11 hotels across Greater Victoria.

Set, three-course menus ranging from $25 to $65 offer locals and visitors a chance to try some of the best food Victoria has to offer. Hotels in the area also offer special rates.

“Dine Around and Stay in Town Victoria is a great way to experience our community’s amazing food scene,” says Peter de Bruyn, executive director of BC Restaurant and Food Services Association Victoria. “We’re excited to welcome back the gala launch this year, as the ultimate way to kick off Dine Around with a festive evening of sampling, music and all-around great energy.”

The launch will be the first event in the series on Jan. 19 at the Crystal Garden and will feature samples from the participating restaurants and drinks from local breweries and wineries.

Paul Nursey, CEO of Destination Greater Victoria, says that Dine Around and Stay in Town is a great way for local eateries to show what they have to offer.

“Greater Victoria’s restaurant sector is diverse, eclectic and boundary-pushing – a true reflection of the community,” Nursey says. “With more restaurants per capita than any other city in Canada, the choice is tremendous for locals as well as those visiting our community.”

For more information about tickets and events visit tourismvictoira.com

