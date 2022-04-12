Greater Victoria welcomes you!

Destination Greater Victoria presents its 2022 Vacation Guide to help you plan your visit – 64 pages of must-visit attractions, award-winning restaurants, recommended local experiences and so much more.

With the world excited to travel once again, Greater Victoria is ready to welcome you!

And to help you plan your visit, Destination Greater Victoria presents its 2022 Vacation Guide – 64 pages of must-visit attractions, award-winning restaurants, recommended local experiences and so much more.

From the traditional territory of the Lekwungen-speaking peoples, whose historical relationships with the land continue to this day, the Destination Greater Victoria team is also pleased to share a warm welcome from Indigenous tourism leaders in the region.

Produced in partnership with British Columbia-based Black Press Media, the 2022 Vacation Guide features all the “need to know” information for planning your visit to Greater Victoria, plus a series of inspiring feature stories that add depth and perspective to Greater Victoria’s vibrant visitor experience, explains Paul Nursey, CEO, Destination Greater Victoria.

Outdoor adventure and wildlife enthusiasts will want to read the in-depth feature exploring how Victoria’s whale and wildlife watching companies, who’ve long been leaders in marine education, are moving beyond their commitments to sustainable operations and embracing the concepts of regenerative tourism.

Foodies will love discovering how agritourism and culinary tourism come together with delicious farm-to-fork experiences, and for those who love to get off the beaten path, the insider’s look at how to explore the region like a local is a must-read.

Enjoy a delicious array of Victoria restaurants sharing farm-to-fork dining, including downtown’s 10 Acres, pictured above.

“Our industry, like most sectors, was deeply affected by the pandemic. However, our industry and members have proven to be resilient, and we cannot wait to welcome you with Victorian friendliness and enthusiasm in 2022,” Nursey says. “We hope this guide provides a great introduction and helpful tips to plan your trip to Greater Victoria.”

Beyond the stories, inspiring photos and essential map, you’ll find comprehensive listings of Destination Greater Victoria’s 1,000+ members – everyone from transportation providers to craft breweries and wineries – along wth all the need-to-know details about visiting.

To view the guide online, view the e-edition here. You can also look for it on BC Ferries vessels or stop by the Visitor Information Centre located on downtown Victoria’s Inner Harbour at 812 Wharf St., where you’ll also find detailed assistance from one of the friendly Visitor Information Counsellors.

Learn more at tourismvictoria.com

