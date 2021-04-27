Launching May 1, the BC Ale Trail's Victoria Ale Trail Passport program encourages locals to visit the region’s participating breweries and treat themselves to homegrown craft beer. Photo courtesy BC Ale Trail.

Pick up your passport to the Victoria Ale Trail

Locals invited to support Victoria’s craft breweries this May for a chance to win prizes

Greater Victoria beer fans are invited to pick up their passport to flavourful local pours – and the chance to win a host of awesome prizes!

Launching May 1, the BC Ale Trail’s Victoria Ale Trail Passport program encourages locals to visit the region’s participating breweries and treat themselves to homegrown craft beer.

Here’s how it works:

  • From May 1 to 31, pick up a Victoria Ale Trail passport from your favourite craft brewery and embark on a local tasting tour, collecting stamps along the way.
  • After earning six stamps, drop off your completed ballot at a participating brewery to enter to win a beer-themed prize package, such as an overnight staycation at Spinnakers Guesthouses, two free passes for the Pedaler’s Hoppy Hour Bike Tour, multiple brewery prize packages featuring merchandise and gift cards, and BC Ale Trail promotional swag. Multiple entries are allowed, and the prize draw will take place during the first week of June after all of the completed passports have been collected.

READ MORE: The wild West Coast is just a sip away

Home to some of BC’s most popular breweries, Victoria boasts 14 breweries participating on the Victoria Ale Trail, including Herald Street Brew Works. Photo courtesy BC Ale Trail.

Choose from 14 breweries

“The Victoria Ale Trail passport is the perfect opportunity to support your neighbourhood brewery while staying local,” says Joe Wiebe, Content Manager at the BC Ale Trail. “Most of the breweries and brewpubs have breezy patios where you can enjoy a beer in the sunshine, or you can pick up packaged beer to go. Either way, you’ll earn a stamp and feel good about investing your dollars back into our community.”

Home to Canada’s first brewpub and some of BC’s most popular breweries, Victoria boasts 14 breweries participating on the Victoria Ale Trail: Canoe Brewpub; Category 12 Brewing; Driftwood Brewery; Herald Street Brew Works; Howl Brewing; Hoyne Brewing; Île Sauvage Brewing; Lighthouse Brewing; Moon Under Water Brewpub; Phillips Brewing; Spinnakers Gastro Brewpub; Twa Dogs Brewery; Vancouver Island Brewing; and Whistle Buoy Brewing.

“It’s great to be working with our fellow breweries in Victoria,” says David Nicholls, General Manager of Vancouver Island Brewing. “It’s time to get outdoors and taste the new delicious beers that our local breweries are making.”

For more information, visit bcaletrail.ca/victoriapassport.

READ MORE: Patio Perfect: Top BC breweries to visit along the B.C. Ale Trail

From May 1 to 31, pick up a Victoria Ale Trail passport from your favourite craft brewery, including Vancouver Island Brewing and embark on a local tasting tour, collecting stamps along the way. Photo courtesy BC Ale Trail.

***

The BC Ale Trail, a series of self-guided itineraries highlighting local craft brewery destinations and the super, natural landscapes surrounding them, is a partnership with Destination British Columbia and the BC Craft Brewers Guild. Explore 150+ breweries across 20 Ale Trails in five regions around BC.

Plan your future adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

BC Craft beerBritish ColumbiaCanadaFoodGreater VictoriaThings to dovancouverislandwct-intro

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
On the sea side of Sidney
Next story
Camping close to home still permitted under B.C. travel ban: Dr. Henry

Just Posted

Cook Street Village resident Keith Ashton and his team will start their fundraiser half marathon run at this point on the Lochside Trail in Central Saanich. The May 1 run winds up at the Terry Fox statue at the foot of Douglas Street in Victoria. (Photo courtesy Connie Robertson)
Victoria COVID-19 survivor running half marathon to give back

Keith Ashton, 81, raising funds for equipment, gives kudos to frontline health care workers

Margaret Jenkins Elementary School is one of four Greater Victoria schools to report COVID-19 exposures Tuesday night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Four new Greater Victoria school exposures reported overnight

Exposures at View Royal, Strawberry Vale, Margaret Jenkins elementaries and Central Middle School

University of Victoria students Jade Baird, Sicily Fox, Ashley Yaredic and Rachel Dufort speak via video presentation to Victoria council, to whom they delivered the results of an online petition to remove Joseph Trutch’s name from a street in Fairfield. (Courtesy City of Victoria)
Online support builds for renaming of Victoria’s Trutch Street

UVic students deliver petition to city council via video presentation

Temporary speed cushions have been installed in three places in Colwood to slow traffic where cyclists and pedestrians cross roadways. (Zoe Ducklow/News Staff)
Temporary traffic calming measures coming to four Colwood streets

Public feedback will help decide if installations should be permanent

Taya Lee is a Grade 11 student at Glenlyon Norfolk School investigating the use of algae for cleaning contaminated water and producing biodiesel. (Courtesy of Taya Lee)
Algae in Greater Victoria can clean water, produce biodiesel, says Grade 11 student

Taya Lee is presenting her project at the Sanofi Biogenius Canada Innovation Summit

Cows from Creekside Dairy in Agassiz experienced 2021’s spring weather for the first time on Thursday, April 22, early in the morning. (Screenshot/Creekside Dairy)
VIDEO: B.C. cows react with joy to springtime pasture

Creekside Dairy spreads joy as their cows see their home fields for the first time since winter

A nurse preps bamlanivimab for infusion at Peace Arch Hospital, where COVID-19 patients are receiving the antibody as part of a clinical trial. (Contributed photo)
B.C.-based clinical trial of COVID-19 antibody ‘very promising,’ says expert

Participation criteria expanded for infusion clinic based at Peace Arch Hospital

(Black Press Media file)
Kelowna man’s sentence for ‘degrading’ sex assault of teen extended

Joshua Milne will serve a total of 3.5 years in jail for sexually assaulting his teenage ex-girlfriend

A customer leaves London Drugs in Cloverdale on October 6, 2020. (Malin Jordan)
London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada restaurants to sell their goods

Restaurants are invited to immediately submit products online for retail consideration

People line up for pop-up AstraZeneca vaccination clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre in Surrey, in one of the hotspot neighbourhoods for COVID-19 infection, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
B.C.’s COVID-19 infection rate stable, 799 new cases Tuesday

500 people in hospital, still near record for pandemic

Beavers like this one were once captured in Cordova and released in Kodiak, to establish a population there. (Courtesy Photo | Frank Zmuda)
Band of beavers chew through B.C. town’s fibre cable, cutting off internet connection

Beavers used the cable to bolster their dam while TELUS technicians worked around the clock to repair the damage

Carved by Vancouver Islander Luke Marston, the Truth and Reconciliation Bentwood Box is a tribute to all residential school survivors and travelled across the country with the TRC to all its official events. (University of Manitoba)
B.C. First Nations survivors addressing sexual abuse by Building the Family Circle

Vancouver Island-based effort aims to make healing a holistic, community-wide process

File photo. (Pixabay)
B.C. judge rules that 2nd mom should be 3rd legal parent in polyamorous family

All three adults have lived together in a committed relationship since 2017

Voters socially distance while waiting in line. (Curtis Compton/AP)
6-feet rule virtually ineffective at preventing COVID spread indoors: MIT study

Researchers Martin Bazant and John Bush say, in most cases, exposure to the airborne virus is not be prevented by social distancing alone

Most Read