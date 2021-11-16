Saanich artist Tiare Buoys paints marine debris to turn trash into art. (Photo courtesy of Tiare Buoys)

Saanich artist Tiare Buoys paints marine debris to turn trash into art. (Photo courtesy of Tiare Buoys)

Saanich artist and diver creates artwork from marine debris

Tiare Buoys finds meaning in turning ocean waste into art

A Vancouver Island artist is pairing art with diving and environmentalism to advocate for cleaner oceans.

Tiare Buoys turns marine debris into artwork and has been doing so since 2018.

Buoys is a freelance photographer, underwater videographer, artist, commercial fisherman and diver who is passionate about cleaning up the watery world.

She gleans a lot of meaning from taking ocean waste and turning it into something beautiful.

“It started when my boyfriend brought me an old buoy that he found in his storage container, he asked me if I’d be able to do something with it,” Buoys says. She then painted and hung that buoy, and from there forward, people were showing interest in purchasing them, so she began her artwork on marine pieces full-time.

Buoys traces the origins of every buoy she paints, believing a deep understanding of the story behind each piece will help others find that same connection.

“I think people need to be curious about where marine debris comes from so that we can start doing better,” she says. “One way of doing that would be to choose sustainable seafood, reach out to a fisherman in your community to help you understand what’s going on in our oceans.”

Buoys is also an ocean ambassador with the Marine Stewardship Council. Learn more about Buoys’ work at tiarebuoys.com/recycled-buoy-art.

READ MORE: Plastic-trapping ‘artificial coastline’ to depart from Victoria

READ MORE: Canada’s Ocean Wise program helps restaurants reduce plastic waste

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

ArtBritish ColumbiaCanadaOcean Protectionvancouverisland

Previous story
Witness Blanket exhibit in Saanich Nov. 16 to Dec. 12

Just Posted

Emergency crews begin work on a flood-damaged single-lane section of the Malahat Drive on Highway 1. (BC Transportation)
Malahat closure reason to reopen road discussions: Greater Victoria transportation expert

The Malahat will close overnight until Nov. 22, the province confirmed on Nov. 16. (Arnold Lim/News Staff)
Malahat to close overnight for 7 days aftr flooding, BC Ferries stepping in again

Carey Salvador of the Mary Winspear Centre is already in the holiday spirit as Peninsula Santa’s Helpers’ annual Saanich Peninsula Holiday Toy Drive is underway. The campaign is exclusively collecting monetary donations with all funds used to purchase gifts for Peninsula children in need. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Money talks again for Saanich Peninsula toy drive amid pandemic protocols

Water bubbles up through a manhole cover on Yates Street at Cook Street due to heavy rains. Monday was the wettest Nov. 15 in history across much of Greater Victoria, according to Environment Canada. (Don Denton/Black Press Media)
Atmospheric river behind record rain and flooding in Greater Victoria