Saanich Fair getting set for return on Labour Day Weekend

The 152nd Saanich Fair will officially take place on Labour Day weekend while adhering to provincial health orders. (Black Press Media file photo)

Residents can once again look forward to the annual Saanich Fair, scheduled to return on Labour Day Weekend.

The North and South Saanich Agricultural Society has officially begun planning for the event’s 152nd year. Last year’s cancellation due to COVID-19 public health restrictions on gatherings was the first instance of the event being called off in its history.

Organizers are complying with provincial health orders and prioritizing safety, while anticipating further loosening of COVID-19 restrictions.

“At this time we are actively exploring various options, adapting in creative ways to bring you a fair that everyone will be able to attend and enjoy,” the Society wrote in a statement.

For more information, visit saanichfair.ca.

AgricultureBritish ColumbiaFall fairFamily activitiesSaanich PeninsulaThings to dovancouverisland