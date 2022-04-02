T63 Chainsaw was one of the Bigg’s killer whales spotted in large clusters Thursday. Chainsaw is known for its jagged dorsal fin. (Photo courtesy Valerie Messier/Pacific Whale Watch Association; video courtesy of Maxx Kinert)

T63 Chainsaw was one of the Bigg’s killer whales spotted in large clusters Thursday. Chainsaw is known for its jagged dorsal fin. (Photo courtesy Valerie Messier/Pacific Whale Watch Association; video courtesy of Maxx Kinert)

VIDEO: New record, Victoria expert says 72 whales spotted the most in one day

Clusters seen between Hood Canal in Puget Sound, Campbell River on Vancouver Island

A new single-day record has been set as a whopping 72 Bigg’s killer whales were spotted Thursday in the Salish Sea.

Over the course of the day on March 31, 10 different groups of the orcas were reported throughout the region by the Pacific Whale Watch Association.

The whale sighting locations ranged from the Hood Canal in Washington’s Puget Sound, as far north as Campbell River in central Vancouver Island.

The largest group was observed near the northern part of the San Juan Islands, where 18 whales were clustered.

Mark Malleson, a Victoria-based researcher for the Centre for Whale Research, confirmed the new record.

“There have been days in the last decade with around 50 different Bigg’s killer whales reported, maybe 60,” said Malleson, “but Thursday was certainly the most so far.”

One of the most recognizable whales spotted Thursday was T63 Chainsaw, an adult male born in 1978.

Chainsaw, known for its jagged dorsal fin, and its mother, T65 Whidbey, were seen near the American border in Haro Strait.

Bigg’s killer whales are named as such as they hunt marine mammals. The species is currently thriving given the abundance of seals and sea lions in the region.

READ MORE: Whale Trail helps a Prairie girl spot whales from shore

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller newsletter!

British ColumbiaKiller WhalesSalish Seavancouverislandwct-introWildlife

Just Posted

Princess Cruises vessel Caribbean Princess is seen in this promotional image. The ship was scheduled to dock in Victoria on April 6, marking the first time a cruise ship has docked in Canadian waters since the pandemic began, but ship maintenance schedule changes have cancelled the visit. (Photo Courtesy of Princess Cruises)
First Victoria cruise ship port call cancelled due to maintenance changes

Megan Seel (left) and her dad Jim Lord at the maker’s market in Lord’s home that he shares with his partner Kari Frazer. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
PHOTOS: Talented artisans gather in Saanich home to bring unique creations to the public

Auto worker Angely Labo works in the body shop producing the Chevrolet Silverado, at the GM Assembly plant in Oshawa, Ont. A new report co-authored by the UVic-based Pacific Institute for Climate Solutions found Canada has a narrow window to insert itself as a leader in making larger electric vehicles. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
UVic institute report finds Canada must act now to prosper in net-zero marketplace

Horizon Pacific Contracting owner Tim Agar looks over one of his company’s past projects in Gordon Head – the company is ready to begin seeking applications in Greater Victoria after a pandemic pause. (Black Press Media file photo)
Step Up Community Build Program looks to improve the lives of Greater Victoria residents