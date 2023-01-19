A group fishing off Greater Victoria had a once-in-a-lifetime encounter with a trio of young orcas on Jan. 17. (Courtesy Craig Twidale)

VIDEO: Young orcas caught showboating off Greater Victoria

Group fishing near Race Rocks films rare encounter with killer whales

They say the downfall of every great fishing story is a witness.

But a group fishing off Greater Victoria – by Race Rocks, near the community of Sooke – managed to capture a Jan. 17 orca encounter on video.

The group thought the boat was being approached by a pod of porpoises but quickly realised it was a young orca – belly up.

With the boat already shut off, the men worked to pull fishing gear out of the water as a trio of young orcas playfully inspected the boat while the rest of their pod watched from a distance.

It wasn’t a great day for fishing but it’s sure to be one that won’t be forgotten.

READ MORE: VIDEO: New record, Victoria expert says 72 whales spotted the most in one day

READ MORE: Transport Canada introduces added measures to protect southern resident killer whales

Plan your adventures throughout the West Coast at westcoasttraveller.com and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @thewestcoasttraveller. And for the top West Coast Travel stories of the week delivered right to your inbox, sign up for our weekly Armchair Traveller news

British ColumbiafishingKiller WhalesvancouverislandVictoriaWhalesWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Dine Around, Stay in Town Victoria brings delicious deals to the B.C. capital

Just Posted

TJ’s The Kiddies Shop has opened a second Greater Victoria location in Colwood on Island Highway. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Popular Greater Victoria baby store opening second location with ‘curated’ items

Traffic back up on the corner of Garnet Road and Cedar Hill Road (Courtesy of Janet Black)
VIDEO: Saanich resident cites ‘extremely dangerous mix’ in demand for road changes

Block Kitchen + Bar opened in Victoria Friday (Jan. 13). (Brendan Mayer/News Staff)
Hip ‘designed to share’ restaurant opens doors in downtown Victoria

B.C. Green Party leader Sonia Furstenau, seen here in Nelson, B.C. on Sept. 3, 2022, announced deputy leader Lisa Gunderson as party candidate for Oak Bay-Gordon Head. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Greens prep for potential snap election, name Oak Bay-Gordon Head candidate