B.C. second-funniest province in Canada: online survey

It would take a British Columbian’s sense of humour to appreciate coming second to New Brunswick in anything.

According to a rank of the 10 provinces conducted by LeoVegas, B.C. is the country’s second funniest province, falling just behind our chums on the East Coast and ahead of Nova Scotia.

The online casino company surveyed 1,022 Canadians to determine which provincial populations laughed the most often compared to the national average. They were also able to deduce which jokes get the most laughs and where people are getting them.

Fifty-three percent of British Columbians enjoy dry humour, while nearly half (43 per cent) of New Brunswickans best appreciate a one-liner. For 55 per cent of Nova Scotians, it’s all in the sweet irony.

Men across the country identified most with one-liners, while women most appreciated a good meme.

While our jokes are dry, our laughter is not; 28 per cent of B.C. residents surveyed identified themselves as a “cackler,” or the loudest laugh in a room. The level of laughter tracks across the survey, with the stiffest upper-lips in PEI classifying themselves mainly as “gigglers.”

Mark Cheeswright, country manager at LeoVegas, said: “It’s often said that laughter and joy are the best types of medicine, and so it’s great to see that Canadians are still finding happiness in everyday life despite the uncertain times we have faced over the past year. We would always recommend making the most of each moment, especially those that tickle your soul.”

