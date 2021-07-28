The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s senior bear Knut and caretaker Robin Campbell had a special relationship. (NIWRA photo)

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre’s senior bear Knut and caretaker Robin Campbell had a special relationship. (NIWRA photo)

Beloved black bear ‘Knut’ dies at North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre at age 25

Senior bruin was an ‘iconic animal ambassador’

The North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre has lost its most beloved senior black bear, Knut.

The 25-year-old Knut’s health rapidly declined over the past week and he eventually passed away peacefully at the recovery centre in Errington.

Knut was born in captivity at a Vancouver Game Farm in 1996 and was turned over to the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre when his mother was not able to care for him.

The black bear had a remarkable close and special bond with caretaker Robin Campbell, who raised him.

READ MORE: WildSafeBC explains how to avoid bear encounters

According to a release from the centre, the care given to Knut over the years has proven to be invaluable to the NIWRC as it helped the centre develop a world-class black bear rehabilitation program. The centre has cared and released hundreds of ill, injured or orphaned cubs back into the wild.

“Over his lifetime, Knut was an iconic animal ambassador at NIWRA and a favourite for caretakers, volunteers and visitors alike,” said the release. “He was the focal point of the centre’s Discover Bear presentations. He helped educate thousands of visitors on the importance of wildlife stewardship and conservation. Social media posts featuring Knut and Rae always received the most likes and comments, and we know many will feel his loss deeply.

“A special resting place has been prepared for Knut, and the public will have access to it in the future. The centre is preparing signage to honour this incredibly special bear.”

— NEWS Staff, submitted

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

bearsWildlife

Previous story
Help pets evacuated from B.C. wildfires by adopting animals from the BC SPCA
Next story
B.C. scientists capture most-detailed radio image of the Milky Way’s sister galaxy

Just Posted

Downtown Victoria Business Association executive director Jeff Bray discusses his association’s third annual report, outlining the resiliency of downtown businesses throughout the pandemic. (Kiernan Green/New Staff)
Downtown Victoria reps surprised by business resiliency during pandemic

Greater Victoria physicians stand atop the pedestrian overpass over the Pat Bay Highway in Saanich on Wednesday morning, calling for an end to construction on the Trans Mountain pipeline project. Doctors groups here, in Vancouver and Seattle staged events July 28 in solidarity, citing the effects of climate change. (Photo by Magritte Gordaneer)
Greater Victoria physicians group likens pipeline expansion to addiction

Amara Digout, barista at the new Moka House location in Cadboro Bay, makes a morning latte for a customer. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
A Day in the Life in Saanich

Officers from DFO’s Conservation and Protection branch (C&P) from Powell River, Nanaimo, Duncan, Victoria, and Annacis Island were involved in the operation. (DFO photo)
DFO enforcement blitz of Southern Gulf Islands ‘highly successful’