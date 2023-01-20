From left are Nicole, Phil and Chris Hillier as they are greeted by a construction crew in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror

Campbell River construction workers help build the best birthday ever

Akers Property Solutions construction crew gives a young fan a party to remember

A Campbell River construction crew made sure a local youngster’s birthday was one to remember this year.

To celebrate her son Phil’s third birthday, Nicole Hillier reached out on Facebook to any local construction crews who would be willing to sing him happy birthday.

“He loves construction and all things mechanical,” Hillier said.

The family has a habit of going riding around either by car or bike to where ever there’s work being done so Phil can take a look.

“Why not ask?” Hillier thought.

The crew in question from Akers Property Solutions was working on a site on Evergreen Road. Hillier said the crew member who responded to her post, Ryan Clark, had kids of his own and understood how much it would mean for Phil.

The Hillier family met the crew on site on Wednesday afternoon. The crew came out to meet Phil and give him a high five. They then showed off an excavator, and even let Phil and his dad Chris sit inside and check out all the buttons.

The crew then gathered around and sang “Happy Birthday” to Phil and gave him a birthday present. After a few more photos and jokes about how Phil was going to be the next new hire at the site, the construction crew went on with their day and the Hillier family headed home after what turned out to be a birthday to remember.

