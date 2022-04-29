FILE - In this Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 file photo, visitors lift glasses of beer during the opening of the 186th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany. The city of Munich said Friday that the annual Oktoberfest will take place again this fall, after a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, file)

Cheers! Munich to stage 1st Oktoberfest after 2-year hiatus

The annual Oktoberfest festival is on again for this fall, the city of Munich said Friday, following a two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Dieter Reiter, the mayor of the Bavarian capital, said the popular beer festival will be held without restrictions from Sept. 17 to Oct. 3 – Germany’s national day.

The Oktoberfest, first held in 1810 in honor of the marriage of Crown Prince Ludwig of Bavaria to Princess Therese, has been canceled dozens of times during its more than 200-year history due to wars and pandemics.

The announcement was welcomed by the Bavarian hotel and restaurant association.

—The Associated Press

RELATED: Cannes reawakens, pins hopes on film festival’s return

travel

Previous story
B.C. family of 5 set to fly around the world over the next year – and raise $1M for charity

Just Posted

The City of Victoria has announced it is receiving funding from the provincial and federal governments to the tune of $2.4 million to help cover the costs of upgrades at Topaz Park. (Black Press Media file photo)
Province, feds pitch in $2.4M for upgrades to Victoria’s Topaz Park

Oak Bay police say a 46-year-old man is on conditions to stay away from Oak Bay High, Oak Bay Recreation Centre and playgrounds after his arrest in the area on April 28. (Black Press Media file photo)
Police arrest man near Oak Bay High after students report being followed, watched

About a third of all Sidney households live in apartment buildings, while 45 per cent of the population is 65 years and older, according to new figures from the 2021 census. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
About a third of Sidney’s households live in apartment buildings

Red dots show listed Greater Victoria properties on Airbnb, on the international tracking website Inside Airbnb. (insideairbnb.com/victoria)
Data project blames short-term rentals for strangling Victoria’s housing market