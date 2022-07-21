Ducknana? Banaduck? London Drugs sells quacky deal and takes internet by storm

The ‘majestic’ banaduck sits calmly, unaware of the shopping frenzy it has unleashed (photo credit: @whit3lighter/Twitter)

It’s not often statues capture the imagination of civilizations, and B.C. has gone duck-wild over an appealing new duck-banana statue spotted in a retail pharmacy chain.

The mysterious statue, dubbed by social media users as ducknana, is flying off the shelves of London Drugs, while taking the internet by storm.

Excited shoppers have taken to Twitter to share photos of the quacky figure.

I was at London drugs today and saw the same masterpiece! Ducknana fever!! pic.twitter.com/uIKlYwjp3e — Jess Legacy (@JessLegacy) July 20, 2022

One of the biggest regrets in my life is leaving this ducknana (bananuck?) behind at the store. pic.twitter.com/iTPfHCAjw5 — LC McDonald (@elle_see) July 19, 2022

The statue comes in three sizes: 20 inches, eight inches or the largest size of three feet. It’s priced up to $200, though many are listed as 60 per cent off.

It’s a duck, its a banana….it’s a #duckana! 🦆 🍌 Pick up your own at London Drugs, and share it on your summer adventures! Available in 3 sizes (3ft, 20in, or 8in): https://t.co/hN9mSVFch3 Use hashtags #duckana, #bananaduck, #foundatlondondrugs and tag @londondrugs. pic.twitter.com/wJNRF1s0aX — London Drugs (@LondonDrugs) July 21, 2022

What inspired the statue? Where did it come from? The cold, black eyes of the banaduck reveal no secrets. Perhaps, the beauty is in the mystery.

