Family feuds take centre stage in Canada

Open casting call for families looking to compete on popular TV game show

Family Feud Canada is hosting a virtual open casting call, looking for families across the country to compete in the popular game show. (Courtesy of Family Feud Canada)

Are you ready to take your family feud to a national stage?

One of TV’s most iconic game shows is looking for British Columbians to take the stage.

Family Feud Canada, hosted by comedian Gerry Dee, is on the hunt for fun, dynamic, competitive families to compete for a chance to win up to $30,000. Auditions for the show are being held virtually, so make sure to bring your quickest wits and spunkiest personalities.

Family Feud sees two families compete to name the most popular answers to survey questions for a chance to win cash prizes. Family teams consist of five members, but they don’t need to be blood relatives – families can be immediate, extended or even chosen.

First appearing on American televisions in July 1976, Family Feud was created by Mark Goodson. Originally hosted by Richard Dawson, Steve Harvey took over the U.S. role in 2010.

To learn more about the application process, go to cbc.ca/familyfeud.

