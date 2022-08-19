This image provided by Boston-based RR Auction, shows an authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s that a Bay Area collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the auctioneer said. The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement. (RR Auction via AP)

This image provided by Boston-based RR Auction, shows an authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s that a Bay Area collector, who wishes to remain anonymous, made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, Aug. 18, 2022, the auctioneer said. The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement. (RR Auction via AP)

Jobs’ Apple-1 computer prototype auctioned for nearly $700K

‘There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia’

An authenticated Apple-1 Computer prototype from the mid-1970s has sold at auction for nearly $700,000.

The prototype was used by Apple co-founder Steve Jobs in 1976 to demonstrate the Apple-1 to Paul Terrell, owner of The Byte Shop in Mountain View, California, one of the first personal computer stores in the world, Boston-based RR Auction said in a statement.

A Bay Area collector who wishes to remain anonymous made the winning $677,196 bid on Thursday, the auctioneeer said.

“There is no Apple-1 without this board — it’s the holy grail of Steve Jobs and Apple memorabilia,” said Bobby Livingston, RR’s executive vice president.

The board has been matched to Polaroid photographs taken by Terrell in 1976, showing the prototype in use. It was also examined and authenticated by Apple-1 expert Corey Cohen, whose notarized 13-page report accompanied the sale.

The prototype resided on the Apple Garage property for many years before being given by Jobs to the seller about 30 years ago.

RELATED: Financial fruit: Apple becomes 1st trillion-dollar company

Technology

Previous story
Canadian veterans in France to mark 80th anniversary of disastrous Dieppe Raid

Just Posted

Crews clean up after a commercial truck carrying chickens rolled over on the Malahat in the early morning hours of Aug. 19. (Andy Heslop/Facebook)
UPDATE: Malahat reopens after chicken truck crash cleanup

Victoria police officers attend an incident in the 900-block of Pandora Avenue on Sept. 27, 2021, where a police officer was struck by a driver. (Black Press Media file photo)
Nanaimo man gets three years in jail for hitting Victoria officer with vehicle

The historic De Havilland Beaver, retrofitted in 2019 to operate using 100 per cent electricity, flew 45 miles from Richmond to North Saanich on Aug. 18. (Harbour Air/Twitter)
Electric plane soars closer to regular runs with Harbour Air test to North Saanich

The Canadian Francophone Games, here in New Brunswick in 2017, would have brought together French-speaking students from across the country in a variety of competitions to Greater Victoria in 2022. What would have been the most western host city has a small but flourishing Francophone community and a growing number of residents, whose mother tongue is a non-official language. (Photo courtesy of Canadian Francophone Games)
Non-official languages flourishing in Greater Victoria