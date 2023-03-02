Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Boris the walrus is shown in a handout photo from the Quebec Aquarium. Canada’s three remaining captive walruses, including Boris, have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Quebec Aquarium

Last captive walruses in Canada moved to new SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi

Boris, Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Wednesday

Canada’s three remaining captive walruses have been moved to a new marine park in Abu Dhabi.

SeaWorld says it has acquired Marineland’s last two walruses and a third from the Quebec Aquarium.

The aquarium in Quebec City says Boris and Marineland’s Smooshi and her baby, Koyuk, arrived in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The Quebec Aquarium says the move went well and that one of their trainers will remain with Boris as he adapts to the new home.

SeaWorld says its massive new indoor park in Abu Dhabi will be built on five levels and be the first of its kind in the region.

Marineland did not respond to a request for comment.

VIDEO: Vancouver Aquarium introduces two new baby walruses from Quebec

Wildlife

429 Too Many Requests

429 Too Many Requests

nginx
Previous story
Shuswap man invents solution for couples looking to cuddle more comfortably
Next story
A look at $500,000 listings across Canada

Just Posted

The Town of Sidney is exploring its options for the idle waterfront property leased to Washington State Ferries for the Sidney-Anacourtes route. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Only one vessel equipped for Sidney-Anacortes route – but it’s needed elsewhere

A rendering of Abstract Development’s three storey, 25-unit residential project near Swan Lake in Saanich. (Courtesy Abstract Developments)
Saanich council passes controversial Swan Lake townhouses in narrow vote

Located at 1804-845 Johnson St. in Victoria, this condo is on the market for $499,900. (Realtor.ca)
A look at $500,000 listings across Canada

Big Brother Canada describes Kuzie Mujakachi as a master manipulator. (courtesy Big Brother Canada)
Two Victoria women promising to manipulate their way through new Big Brother season