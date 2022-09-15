Lululemon founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer Wilson laugh while speaking after announcing a $100 million donation to preserve and protect B.C.’s natural spaces through their Wilson 5 Foundation, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson and his wife Summer Wilson laugh while speaking after announcing a $100 million donation to preserve and protect B.C.’s natural spaces through their Wilson 5 Foundation, in Vancouver, B.C., Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Lululemon founder Chip Wilson gifts $100M to help preserve B.C.’s nature

Lululemon Athletica Inc. founder and billionaire Chip Wilson is donating $100 million to the B.C. Parks Foundation to help protect and enhance the province’s nature.

The donation, which was announced at an event held in Vancouver’s Stanley Park on Thursday, will be made through the Wilson 5 Foundation.

The commitment is part of the B.C. Parks Foundation’s launch of 25×25, a multi-year campaign to protect 25 per cent of land and waters, in partnership with Indigenous people.

The donation is being put to work right away in three ecosystems, the Falling Creek Sanctuary, Teit’s Sanctuary and Bourguiba Springs.

The announcement comes a day after Patagonia founder and billionaire Yvon Chouinard said he is giving away the company to a trust that will use its profit to tackle climate change.

Wilson previously made a $4 million donation to protect the coastal Douglas-fir ecosystem and earlier this year, made a $100 million commitment to medical research on facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

The B.C. Parks Foundation started in 2018 with the goal of improving and expanding the province’s parks system.

RELATED: Island near Nanaimo preserved as park after $4M donation from Lululemon founder

RELATED: Chip Wilson’s pad, a Rock House and an island: Here are the most expensive homes in B.C.

FashionNatureparksWildlife

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
New atlas of bird migration shows extraordinary journeys
Next story
B.C. carvers creating monument to children found in unmarked residential school graves

Just Posted

Green Party MP Elizabeth May looks on before the start of a news conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Tuesday, June 21, 2022. May says she never threatened to quit the Green Party and an email suggesting as much was a ‘mischaracterization’ by a well-meaning staffer that has since been corrected.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
Saanich Green MP Elizabeth May says she never threatened to quit party

The University of Victoria’s Nora Struchtrup was named the Canada West field hockey play of the week after the season’s opening weekend. (Courtesy of UVic)
Vikes field hockey player takes Canada West player of the week

Delegates at the 2022 Union of British Columbia Municipalities in Whistler considered several resolutions on housing Thursday morning. (Photo courtesy of Union of British Columbia Municipalities)
UBCM rejects Victoria resolution to explore vacancy control

The Community Association of Oak Bay, which fundraised and commissioned the Sno’uyutth welcome pole outside Oak Bay High, is among the partners of ReconciliACTION Oak Bay. The cooperative hosts a reconciliation-focused all-candidates meeting Sept. 18. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Oak Bay groups host election all-candidates meeting focused on reconciliation