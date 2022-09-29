Amie Armet, a volunteer with Mamas for Mamas, hopes to have a super selection of costumes for kids this Halloween. A costume donation drive has been organized with drop-off bins at Vancouver Island Regional Library branches. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

Amie Armet, a volunteer with Mamas for Mamas, hopes to have a super selection of costumes for kids this Halloween. A costume donation drive has been organized with drop-off bins at Vancouver Island Regional Library branches. (Chris Bush/News Bulletin)

‘Mamas for Mamas’ non-profit collecting Halloween costumes for Island children in need

Donations currently being accepted at all of VIRL’s library branches in Nanaimo

A non-profit organization that supports mothers is collecting Halloween costumes for children.

Amie Armet, a volunteer with Mamas for Mamas, has started a Halloween costume program in Nanaimo, which collects donated Halloween costumes that, in turn, will provide a costume to any child who needs one.

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization for mothers and caregivers in crisis that provides ongoing support to individuals and families struggling with poverty.

“Mamas for Mamas does lots of things for moms, but … our costume exchange program, basically, is building a collection of costumes to use as a lending library every year for Halloween so that people don’t have to buy them – especially people who can’t afford them – or just to reduce on waste,” Armet said.

Community members are asked to drop off costumes – used but preferably in good condition – at donations bins located at Vancouver Island Regional Library’s three Nanaimo branches. The organization is also accepting used costumes at Mamas for Mamas Karma Market, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at 102-4535 Uplands Dr.

Armet hopes to gather a wide range of costume types and sizes in time for a special Halloween costume event Oct. 22 at VIRL’s Harbourfront Library.

“People can pick whatever costumes they want, and we’re going to have some kid-friendly activities,” she said. “And then, ideally, those people who take the costumes will then return them throughout November at the drop-off bins at the [library] branches.”

The organization is also accepting monetary donation, so it can purchase costumes. Donation tax receipts will be provided.

To learn more about the Halloween costume program and Mamas for Mamas Vancouver Island, visit the Island branch website at www.mamasformamas.org/nanaimo.


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsHalloween

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Life on the edge: Will Arnett narrates new Netflix docuseries on Vancouver Island

Just Posted

Elder May Sam at her home in Tsartlip First Nation. (Arnold Lim/Black Press Media)
Decades of silence: Elder May Sam shares the abuse she endured at a Duncan Indian day school

Pacific FC player Djenairo Daniels playing against HFX Wanderers FC at the Wanderers Grounds in Halifax, Nova Scotia on Tuesday (Sept. 27). (Trevor MacMillan/HFX Wanderers FC)
Pacific FC back in the playoff picture with win in Halifax

Saanich Municipal hall. (Black Press Media file photo)
Meet Your Candidates: Saanich candidates talk priorities

Timothy Mackness was last seen on Sept. 20. (Courtesy of VicPD)
MISSING: Timothy Mackness last seen in Victoria on Sept. 20

Pop-up banner image