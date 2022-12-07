The Royal Canadian Mint has issued a $2 circulation coin, shown in a handout photo, featuring a black outer ring to honour Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II's service to Canada during her historic 70-year reign. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Mint **MANDATORY CREDIT**

Mint issues black-ringed toonie in memory of Queen Elizabeth II

Nearly five million of the coins expected to enter circulation this month

The Royal Canadian Mint is issuing a new black-ringed toonie to honour Queen Elizabeth II.

The mint says the coin’s black outer ring is intended to evoke a “mourning armband” to honour the queen, who died in September after 70 years on the throne.

The mint says it will start to circulate nearly five million of the coins this month, and they will gradually appear as banks restock inventories.

Aside from the black ring, the mint says the coin retains the same design elements of the standard toonie.

Four different images of the queen have graced Canadian coins since 1953, when she was crowned.

The core of the commemorative toonie will feature the same portrait of the queen that has been in circulation since 2003, with a polar bear design on the other side.

“Queen Elizabeth II served as Canada’s head of state for seven decades and for millions of Canadians, she was the only monarch they had ever known,” Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, wrote in a statement.

“Our special $2 circulation coin offers Canadians a way to remember her.”

The mint says it may produce more of the coins, depending on what it calls “marketplace needs”.

RELATED: With the death of Queen Elizabeth II, what happens to our bills and coins?

Royal family

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Upgrades at Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack will take customers beyond the beer aisle

Just Posted

Kelly Favro, a 39-year-old Victoria mother went to the provincial supreme court to get her publication ban lifted. (Courtesy of Kelly Favro)
Vancouver Island women push to end court-ordered silence of sexual assault victims

Saanich police are looking to identify a suspect after someone swiped mail from a mailbox on Christmas Avenue. (Courtesy Crime Stoppers)
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers seeks tips on alleged porch pirate

Protestors gathered outside Government House in Victoria on Dec. 7, 2022 to fight against proposals that would see an expansion in the fossil-fuel industry in B.C. (Hollie Ferguson/News Staff)
Environmental alliance calls for end to fracking as Eby swears in new cabinet

Cathy Fielding sets up this memorial tree for past pets along a Colwood trail every holiday season, with members of the community adding to it each year. (Courtesy of Cathy Fielding)
Colwood tree ‘boosts’ moods by honouring furry loved ones