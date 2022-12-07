Mount Washington’s opening day is set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., and the chair lifts are set to run until 3:30 p.m. Webcam photo/Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Mount Washington’s opening day is set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., and the chair lifts are set to run until 3:30 p.m. Webcam photo/Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Mount Washington set to open this week; limited water supply a concern

Snowpack in the upper watershed is less than 25 per cent of what is considered normal

The countdown to opening day is officially on with three days to go until the lifts are spinning this winter at Mount Washington Alpine Resort.

Opening day is set for Friday, Dec. 9 at 9 a.m., and the chair lifts are set to run until 3:30 p.m. to Dec. 15. Holiday lift hours and night skiing start Dec. 16 to Jan. 3, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

As of Dec. 6, the Hawk base is at 45cm, with 9 cm of fresh snow arriving within the past 48 hours.

One concern this year the resort is facing is its potable water supply. Earlier this month, they released a statement that noted there are concerns about potential water shortages due to an increase in visitors and record low production of water from nearby springs.

Snowpack in the upper watershed is less than 25 per cent of what is considered normal for the time of the year; because Mount Washington is at the top of the watershed, they are the first to be affected by water shortages.

The resort will be implementing a variety of strategies to help reduce water use, such as shutting off water refill stations; using disposable plates and cutlery to reduce the use of dishwashers; providing bottled water for sale at outlets and retail locations around the resort; adding porta-potties outside to reduce indoor use and encouraging overnight and arriving guests to bring a supply of bottled water with them.

The resort is preparing to house a backup water supply for emergency needs but warned there is a potential for a boil water advisory that may affect resort operations, guests and community residents.

For those living or overnighting on the mountain, they are encouraging residents to take shorter showers, reduce the number of toilet flushings and recycle unused water.

For more information, visit mountwashing.ca.


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Snow

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: Skull Skates is Canada’s oldest skateboard company
Next story
Upgrades at Molson Coors brewery in Chilliwack will take customers beyond the beer aisle

Just Posted

Cathy Fielding sets up this memorial tree for past pets along a Colwood trail every holiday season, with members of the community adding to it each year. (Courtesy of Cathy Fielding)
Colwood tree ‘boosts’ moods by honouring furry loved ones

The City of Colwood has taken two new steps along its path to make the community more environmentally friendly. (Black Press Media file photo)
Colwood takes next step toward climate change goals

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria Wednesday (Dec. 7) night. (Black Press Media file photo)
Winds gusting to 90 km/h expected for Greater Victoria, Southern Gulf Islands

Anthony Thomas was found guilty of impaired and dangerous driving, leading to the 2018 death of a 51-year-old pedestrian in Central Saanich. (Black Press Media file photo)
‘Devastating’: Driver faces sentencing in Central Saanich death