Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

Nurses at Langley Memorial Hospital are among the many nurses around the world who provide care. May 12 is International Nurses Day. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: A salute to nurses

May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada and a time to recognize the work done by nurses

The week of May 9 to 15 is National Nursing Week in Canada. This is a time to honour nurses and the work they do.

The week also coincides with the birthday of nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale, born on May 12, 1820. She is recognized as the founder of modern nursing.

In recognition of the importance of nurses, put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions about nurses, nursing and health care.

And if you have nurses among your friends or in your family, take some time to thank them for the care they provide.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A salute to health care workers

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHealthcarenurse

 

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

How much do you know about the work done by nurses? Put your knowledge to the test. (File photo)

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of May 15 to 21

Just Posted

Saanich council approved an interim building height policy May 9 that allows for six- or even 12-storey development proposals to be considered under certain circumstances, where no current zoning allows for such heights. (Don Descoteau/News Staff)
Saanich building height policy allows council to consider 6- or 12-storey proposals

The CRD watershed tour explores the surrounding forests and Rithet Creek – the main tributary to Sooke Lake Reservoir. (Courtesy CRD)
Greater Victoria tap water on tour from source to table

Victoria-born and based singer-song writer Leeroy Stagger says he sees the area through a new lens. (Piper Ferguson/Submitted)
Sidney to hear environmental messages from singer-songwriter Leeroy Stagger

Victoria Community Fridge volunteers Irvin Naidu, Nicola Watts, Becky Block, Jewel Bohach, and Wren Shaman stand in front of the fridge Saturday afternoon during a ‘first birthday’ celebration marking one year of the fridge in the community. (Justin Samanski-Langille/News Staff)
Block party celebrates ‘first birthday’ of Victoria Community Fridge