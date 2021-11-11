On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

QUIZ: A time for remembrance

How much do you know about times of war?

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadians during times of war.

The day is a time of solemn observance as a way to prevent future wars from occurring.

To mark the day, here are a few questions about some of the wars that have occurred since Canada became a country in 1867 and on Canada’s military service.

Please use this quiz and this day as an opportunity to learn about past wars and to work towards becoming a peacemaker.


READ ALSO: Boy from Tulameen becomes soldier, officer, and wounded veteran – with no regrets

READ ALSO: British Columbians invited to help plant 30,000 flags at Canada’s largest veteran facility

READ ALSO: Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRemembrance Day

 

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Previous story
Tim Hortons partners with Justin Bieber in effort to appeal to younger consumers

Just Posted

Gordon Quan, who turns 96 in January, is among 26,300 or so surviving veterans of the Second World War (as of March 2020). (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Chinese-Canadian veteran from Victoria relishes opportunity to connect past with present

Second World War veteran and former RCAF pilot Donovan Nixon points to a logbook containing every flight he ever did. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
‘I don’t know how I did it’: A teenage bomber pilot’s perfect but perilous missions high above Europe

A photo by Frank Burrell shows military training exercises with horses at Willows Camp during the First World War. (Oak Bay Archives PHOT: 2005-020-001)
PHOTOS: A look at troop training in Oak Bay during the First World War

Some of the dogs Leanna Richardson has been fostering for the Victoria Humane Society. The society and its volunteers have been hit with a surge of surrendered pets, many of which require socialization, forcing them to start turning animals away. (Photo courtesy of Leanna Richardson)
Unwanted pets flood Victoria animal welfare group as society returns somewhat to normal