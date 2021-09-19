Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

Terry Fox ran an average of 42 km a day for 143 days during the Marathon of Hope in 1980. (terryfox.org)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Terry Fox?

In 1980, the Marathon of Hope, a cancer fundraiser, inspired the nation

In 1980, Terry Fox’s Marathon of Hope inspired the nation.

Fox, who had earlier lost a leg to cancer, had a goal of running 42 kilometres a day to raise money for cancer research. As the Marathon of Hope continued, support grew.

Today, the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September, continues with Fox’s dream.

How much do you know about Terry Fox and the Marathon of Hope? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you know the truth?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: The bare facts about bears

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

In 1980, Terry Fox ran his Marathon of Hope, inspiring the country. The tradition continues today with the annual Terry Fox Run, held each September. (terryfox.org)

Previous story
New home for Indigenous language totem pole in Port Alberni

Just Posted

Mikayla Edmunds, centre, with her cousin, Nevaeh Pelkey, and her mother, Jocelyn Edmonds, delivers the Gazette to make her dream of a trip to Disneyland, Paris come true. (Rick Stiebel/News Staff)
West Shore newspaper carrier is all about heart

Dexter Macaisa, team lead for assembly process and development at Central Saanich’s Redlen Technologies, works on component of the company’s ground-breaking new CT technology. Canon recently paid $341 million to acquire the remaining 85 per cent of the company after having purchased 15 per cent earlier. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
CEO believes Central Saanich’s Redlen can hit $1 billion in revenue after purchase by Canon

More than 40 teams participated in a summer tournament at Oak Bay High and St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Courtesy Flight Basketball)
Summer basketball takes flight in Oak Bay, Saanich

Victoria Police Department (VicPD) Chief Del Manak said he is still processing an incident Saturday afternoon during which a woman poured liquid on him from behind. (Black Press Media file)
Victoria police chief assaulted in front of provincial legislature Saturday