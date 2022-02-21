The week of Feb. 20 to 26 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada. (File photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the freedom to read?

This is a week set aside to focus on intellectual freedom and the freedom to read what one chooses.

In honour of the freedom to read, here are 10 questions to challenge your knowledge of censorship.

Good luck.


Elisabeth Moss, foreground, in a scene from “The Handmaid’s Tale.” Do you know the name of the 2019 sequel to Margaret Atwood’s dystopian novel? THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Sophie Giraud/Hulu via AP

