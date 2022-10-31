QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct 31 is a time for candy, costumes and scary movies

While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for costumes, candy and scary movies.

How much do you know about this day and the traditions that surround it? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:

news@summerlandreview.com.



news@summerlandreview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHalloween

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)