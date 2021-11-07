This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

This image made available by NASA shows the Perseverance Mars rover, foreground, and the Ingenuity helicopter behind. Do you know the length of a solar day on the plante Mars? (NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS via AP)

QUIZ: It’s time to think about time change

Daylight Saving Time has ended for another year

This weekend, clocks in most parts of Canada will switch from Daylight Saving Time to Standard Time.

The time change in spring and fall has come under criticism in recent years by those who would prefer a consistent time year-round, without the seasonal time changes.

In recognition of the time change, here are a dozen questions about clocks and time, as well as the concept of time travel in fiction. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Exploring the final frontier

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Do you have clean hands?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Canada’s colourful political history?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)

This weekend, clocks in many parts of Canada must be reset as Daylight Saving Time comes to an end. How much do you know about timekeeping? (Black Press file photo)

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)

Patrons watch previews before a showing of the film Back to the Future, at Caprice Cinemas in Surrey on Sunday, June 28, 2020. The movie examines the idea of time travel. (Darryl Dyck/CP photo)

Previous story
Crowd surge kills at least 8 at Houston music festival
Next story
’Representation matters’: B.C. film festival shares stories to combat anti-Asian racism

Just Posted

Paula McCormick, youth programs coordinator, helps children in the garden on a rainy day. (Photo courtesy of Erica Van Dyk)
PHOTOS: Botanical gardens in Saanich offer space for youth to connect with nature and gardening

An Anna’s hummingbird in care at Wild ARC in Metchosin this spring. (Courtesy Wild ARC)
B.C. biologist floats tips to keeping hummingbirds fed, safe this season

Patrick Du Wors, a theatre design professor at the University of Victoria, revisits a previous scenographic concept as Phoenix Theatre presents Dead Man’s Cell Phone by award-winning playwright Sarah Ruhl. (Courtesy UVic Department of Theatre)
Live theatre returns to University of Victoria with Dead Man’s Cell Phone

The Langford Fire Rescue team load up on old Halloween pumpkins before heading skyward to drop them from their 105-foot ladder. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)
A smash for a cause: Langford’s pumpkin drop an annual hit