The sun shines down on a dandelion clock in Chilliwack on April 16, 2013. Monday, March 28, 2022 is Weed Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

The sun shines down on a dandelion clock in Chilliwack on April 16, 2013. Monday, March 28, 2022 is Weed Appreciation Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 27 to April 2

Weed Appreciation Day, International Pillow Fight Day, Black Forest Cake Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Cheerleading Safety Month and Caffeine Awareness Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, March 27: Neighbour Day, World Theatre Day, Quirky Country Music Song Titles Day.

Monday, March 28: Weed Appreciation Day, Something On A Stick Day, Black Forest Cake Day.

Tuesday, March 29: International Mermaid Day, World Piano Day, Niagara Falls Runs Dry Day.

Wednesday, March 30: Manatee Appreciation Day, Take A Walk In The Park Day, World TB-303 Appreciation Day.

Thursday, March 31: Crayon Day, Cream Cheese Frosting Day, Bunsen Burner Day.

Friday, April 1: Walk To Work Day, Fun At Work Day, Reading Is Funny Day, Sourdough Bread Day.

Saturday, April 2: International Firewalk Day, World Autism Awareness Day, International Pillow Fight Day, International Children’s Book Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on?
Email: jenna.hauck@theprogress.com
Twitter: @PhotoJennalism

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Gift of independence: Creston business donates vehicle to family in need

Just Posted

Langford has chosen five city staff members to serve as election officers for the upcoming municipal election in October. the upcoming municipal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young)
Langford names staffers as municipal election officers

Photographer Mikhail Palinchak lends images from his war-torn home country to a Victoria showcase and silent auction to raise funds for the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. (Photo by Mikhail Palinchak)
Photos from Ukraine help teens Rise Together for Victoria fundraiser

Cycling Without Age Society president Steve Duck (left) accepts a $4,000 donation from Bill Deslauries, president of the Sidney Lions Club, earlier this month. (Photo courtesy of Steve Duck)
Cycling Without Age Society gets a new ride thanks to donation from Sidney Lions Club

Art pieces produced by some of the members of Fibres and Beyond include (from left) a jacket by Gail Erickson; Whispers, a doll by Linda Danielson, and Kusaki Zome, Misty forest by Elizabeth Tanner. (Courtesy of Fibres and Beyond)
Fibres and Beyond celebrates 20 years of shows with Metchosin exhibition