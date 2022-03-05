Bagpipers march in a Remembrance Day ceremony in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. Thursday, March 10, 2022 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Bagpipers march in a Remembrance Day ceremony in Chilliwack on Nov. 11, 2019. Thursday, March 10, 2022 is International Bagpipe Day. (Jenna Hauck/ Chilliwack Progress file)

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of March 6 to 12

International Bagpipe Day, Wash Your Nose Day, Be Nasty Day all coming up this week

Every day of the year there are weird and wonderful events, topics and themes celebrated by groups and individuals around the world.

And it’s not just one unique thing to honour or recognize each day. On any given day of the year, there are several to choose from.

There are also weekly and monthly celebrations. In March, for example, folks all over the globe are recognizing Women in Construction Week and Kidney Month.

Here are some of the things people are recognizing this week:

Sunday, March 6: Frozen Food Day, Dentists’ Day, White Chocolate Cheesecake Day.

Monday, March 7: Plant Power Day, Sock Monkey Day, Flapjack Day, Be Heard Day.

Tuesday, March 8: International Women’s Day, Proofreading Day, Organize Your Home Office Day, Be Nasty Day.

Wednesday, March 9: Meatball Day, False Teeth Day, Get Over It Day, No Smoking Day.

Thursday, March 10: International Bagpipe Day, International Wig Day, International Day of Awesomeness, Skirt Day.

Friday, March 11: World Plumbing Day, Wash Your Nose Day, Middle Name Pride Day.

Saturday, March 12: Fanny Pack Day, Plant a Flower Day, Baked Scallops Day.

Check back regularly for upcoming lists of international unofficial holidays.

READ MORE: Unofficial holidays: the weird and wonderful things people celebrate around the world

 

