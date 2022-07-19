Ukrainian flag colours, hands entwined graphic (pixabay photo).

Ukrainian flag colours, hands entwined graphic (pixabay photo).

United Way calls on B.C. residents to open their homes to displaced Ukrainians

Applying to be a host home for Ukrainians can provide refuge in a time of need, UWBC said

United Way British Columbia is urging residents to open their doors to displaced Ukrainians by applying to be a host home.

Every day, approximately 20-30 displaced Ukrainians arrive in British Columbia fleeing war and seeking a safe place to shelter, a news release from United Way B.C. states. Their journeys have seen them face trauma and horrors but there is still hope as they are welcomed to new communities across the province.

United Way B.C. has been supporting settlement agencies by welcoming Ukrainians to the province, providing necessities, and finding housing. Standing in the way of that are limited housing opportunities, a situation they hope to address through a refugee hosting program.

“Having a safe place to call your own, to rest and not having to worry about moving is vital to arriving Ukrainians to find the space and security they need to heal with their trauma and integrate into their new communities,” reads a statement released by the United Way.

“We have so many more (Ukrainians) waiting in hotels right now for long-term housing. We have seen a significant decrease in housing offers coming from communities and now Ukrainians are facing a real challenge finding available accommodation, especially as many short-term opportunities are also ending.”

UWBC’s housing program said it places safety and security as a top priority. Applications are rigorously vetted to ensure the most suitable matches based on the individual and family needs of arriving Ukrainians.

According to a UWBC representative at the time of reporting, 433 people have applied and so far, 235 applications have been matched. Of the verified applications, 39 in more remote locations are left for matching.

All types of housing are needed, from rooms to suites, and both short and long-term accommodations and the most important factor is that homes are safe. Anyone leaving an apartment or house available during a summer getaway, or with an extra room for someone who needs short-term accommodation are encouraged to volunteer.

The program is being operated through a partnership with the Government of British Columbia, the Ukrainian Canadian Congress, and Affiliation of Multicultural Societies & Service Agencies of BC.

RELATED: Ukraine to Terrace: A modern day wartime reunion

RELATED: ‘It’s difficult’: Ukrainian newcomers struggle to make ends meet in Canada

Ukraine

Previous story
TIME names Tofino one of world’s top 50 ‘extraordinary destinations to explore’

Just Posted

Jaguar Car Club of Victoria member Doug Irving poses with his 1950 Jaguar Mark V, which he calls “Elizabeth” after Queen Elizabeth 2. The Jaguars on the Island car show returns to Windsor Park this Saturday (July 23), uniting hundreds of attendees and more than 100 Jaguars from as early as the ’40s. (Courtesy of Doug Irving)
Jaguar fanatics hit the grass Saturday in Oak Bay

Sidney is tweaking bylaws that govern overnight camping in public areas amid concerns that homelessness is proliferating. Sidney / North Saanich RCMP, however, have said that homelessness has decreased with about 10 people or so experiencing homelessness. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Regular enforcement of overnight camping rules in Sidney set to resume

West Shore RCMP arrested a 32-year-old man and seized thousands of doses of suspected narcotics during a search warrant execution on July 8. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Weapons and thousands of suspected drug doses seized by West Shore RCMP

The Oak Bay Marina and Marina Dockside Eatery are pictured on a sunny day in July 2022. Community network ReconciliACTION Oak Bay said extending the current lease by Oak Bay Marine Group allows for meaningful reconciliation to happen in developing the 30-year plan for the site. (Photo by ER Kilpatrick)
Oak Bay Marina lease extended 5 years to allow for ‘meaningful consultation’