RCMP police dog handlers Cpl. Dean Muir, left, and Const. Matthew Tomasson show off a blanket crocheted for police service dog Herc. (Photo submitted)

RCMP police dog handlers Cpl. Dean Muir, left, and Const. Matthew Tomasson show off a blanket crocheted for police service dog Herc. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island woman crochets police dogs blankets for Christmas

Woman who loves to crochet creates blankets for all four of Nanaimo RCMP’s police service dogs

Christmas will be a warm and fuzzy time for RCMP police service dogs in Nanaimo.

All four of the crime-busting canines are the beneficiaries of new blankets crocheted by Nanaimo’s Sandy Clark, who loves to crochet as much as she loves animals, according to an RCMP press release.

Clark took up the pastime after her mother died in 2008.

“Mom loved to crochet and was passionate about it. This was my way of continuing her legacy and keeping her in my thoughts,” said Clark in the release.

She told police she got the idea to crochet blankets for the dogs from a friend who lives in Kansas City and who made blankets for the 14 police dogs with the Kansas City Police Department. Clark loved the idea and after two months of planning and crocheting, her blankets were ready to be donated.

“All of the handlers were very appreciative and grateful for the blankets,” said Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, in the release. “Each commented that it was so heart-warming to think that a complete stranger would devote so much time and energy for their beloved dogs. Very impressive.”

READ ALSO: RCMP nab prolific property offender in Ladysmith with assist from police dog Herc

READ ALSO: Police dog chases down suspect on the run in Nanaimo’s south end


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

animal welfareAnimalsCharity and DonationsChristmasDogsNanaimoRCMP

Previous story
Poll shows women do more chores, child care, even when couples plan otherwise
Next story
What’s your religion? In US, a common reply now is ‘None’

Just Posted

Construction is beginning on a new housing development along Wadams Way in Sooke. A local advocacy group wants the district to pause new development to review its commitment to climate actions. (Kevin Laird - Sooke News Mirror)
Group calls for moratorium on new development in Sooke

Leila Bui remains in an unresponsive state, nearly four years after she was struck in a Saanich crosswalk by driver Tenessa Nikirk, who this week began an appeal of her conviction. (Black Press Media file photo)
Lawyer picks apart testimony in appeal of Saanich dangerous driving case

A screenshot from the live video as HMCS Winnipeg sets sail in August. (Facebook/HMCS Winnipeg)
HMCS Winnipeg returns to Greater Victoria with morning sailpast Thursday

Victoria lawyer Rosario Canteno Di Bella has been suspended four months for professional misconduct. (Creative Outlet)
Victoria lawyer suspended for negligence by Law Society Tribunal