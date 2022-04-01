Victoria firefighters had a few residents going with an April Fool’s Day joke about the fire department securing a new helicopter. (VictoriaFire730/Instagram)

Victoria firefighters had a few residents going with an April Fool’s Day joke about the fire department securing a new helicopter. (VictoriaFire730/Instagram)

Victoria Fire Department’s April Fool’s joke gets a laugh on social media

Victoria’s First Aerial Beach Fire Unit nothing more than a good joke

While there’s debate over the city’s police budget, the Victoria Fire Department’s new helicopter will soon be in the skies monitoring beach fires.

If it sounds too good to be true, that’s because it is.

Victoria Firefighters Local 730 posted on Instagram Friday morning (April 1), announcing the arrival of its first Aerial Beach Fire Unit – just in time for beach fire season and April Fool’s Day.

The post states, “this cutting edge apparatus is capable of locating beach fires from the air and also of landing in water to extinguish fires burning on the beaches of our lovely city.”

The post was met with mixed reactions, but mostly laughs as some residents were excited about the new arrival while others caught onto the joke a little quicker.

Unfortunately, there is no pilot training in the works anytime soon as the department noted in a comment that “helicopters definitely do not fall under the ‘firefighter proof’ category.”

ALSO READ: No April Fool’s jokes from Black Press Media

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria Fire Department

Previous story
Traces of giant prehistoric crocodiles discovered in northern British Columbia

Just Posted

The Victoria Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of auto theft and fleeing the scene of a head-on crash on Fort Street on March 24. (Courtesy VicPD)
VicPD seeks suspect after stolen SUV crashes head-on, driver flees

Oak Bay Police Department sanctioned an officer after an external review found October 2020 allegations were substantiated. (Black Press Media file photo)
Oak Bay officer sanctioned after investigation of corruption, neglect of duty

Victoria firefighters had a few residents going with an April Fool’s Day joke about the fire department securing a new helicopter. (VictoriaFire730/Instagram)
Victoria Fire Department’s April Fool’s joke gets a laugh on social media

T63 Chainsaw was one of the Bigg’s killer whales spotted in large clusters Thursday. Chainsaw is known for its jagged dorsal fin. (Photo courtesy Valerie Messier/Pacific Whale Watch Association; video courtesy of Maxx Kinert)
VIDEO: New record, Victoria expert says 72 whales spotted the most in one day