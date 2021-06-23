Victoria International Airport dino greeting goes viral, again

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)

A Jurassic greeting at the Victoria International Airport continues to receive worldwide attention.

Back in June 2019, two boys decided to dress in inflatable dinosaur costumes as a fun way to greet their grandmother, who had done the same thing two years prior in Toronto.

“They thought they were getting her back,” said the boys’ mother, Tabitha Cooper, at the time. “Little did they know she’d be dressed as a dinosaur as well.”

Out came grandma-sauraus, resulting in a parade of extremely short-armed waves, dancing and bopping. The trio bounced around into a group hug that could warm even the cold-blooded.

The entire encounter was caught on video which has been making the rounds on the Internet ever since.

And two years later, that viral video has been receiving attention again on popular online platforms including Reddit. It was even featured Wednesday morning on The Chive.

Victoria International Airport