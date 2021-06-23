Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)

Victoria International Airport dino greeting goes viral, again

Second anniversary marked with international attention

A Jurassic greeting at the Victoria International Airport continues to receive worldwide attention.

Back in June 2019, two boys decided to dress in inflatable dinosaur costumes as a fun way to greet their grandmother, who had done the same thing two years prior in Toronto.

“They thought they were getting her back,” said the boys’ mother, Tabitha Cooper, at the time. “Little did they know she’d be dressed as a dinosaur as well.”

Out came grandma-sauraus, resulting in a parade of extremely short-armed waves, dancing and bopping. The trio bounced around into a group hug that could warm even the cold-blooded.

The entire encounter was caught on video which has been making the rounds on the Internet ever since.

And two years later, that viral video has been receiving attention again on popular online platforms including Reddit. It was even featured Wednesday morning on The Chive.

READ MORE: Victoria airport guests see T-Rex surprise

READ MORE: Greater Victoria mom shares ‘insane’ experience of viral dinosaur video

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Victoria International Airport

Previous story
Baby Mooshu on the mend after being rescued near Tofino
Next story
Victoria makes the top 5 list of most affordable cities in B.C.

Just Posted

Among the items seized from a vehicle involved in a police incident near Duncan was $15,000 in cash. A Saanich man was arrested and faces drug and weapons related charges, after his home was searched following his arrest. (Courtesy West Shore RCMP)
Saanich man arrested after firearm, cash, drugs found in vehicle

Two boys dressed up as dinosaurs to greet their grandmother at the Victoria Internation Airport in June 2019. (File photo/Tabitha Cooper)
Victoria International Airport dino greeting goes viral, again

VicPD is looking to identify this graffiti suspect. (Photo courtesy of VicPD)
Victoria police looking to identify graffiti suspect caught on CCTV

Craigdarroch Castle. (Photo by Andrew Annuar/Courtesy Craigdarroch Castle)
Victoria makes the top 5 list of most affordable cities in B.C.